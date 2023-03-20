Miami Beach Police Impose Curfew After Spring Break Turns Deadly

For decades, college students from across the country have chose to spend their spring break in Miami Beach. But a week of fun in the sun has been marred by violence.

On March 20, Miami Beach Police declared a state of emergence and an overnight curfew from 11:59 p.m. Sunday until Monday at 6 a.m, according to NBC 6.

The curfew was announced after several deadly shootings.

On March 17, two men were shot just before 11:00 p.m. on Ocean Drive, a street where multiple bars and restaurants are located.

On March 20 around 3 a.m., another shooting on Ocean Drive was caught on surveillance video and went viral. In the video, a crowd of people are walking when one man takes out a firearm and shoots another man several times. The crowd scattered as the suspect continued to fire his gun at the victim while he was on the ground.

Police chased and arrested Dontavious Leonard Polk, 24, of Fort Lauderdale. He was charged with first-degree murder. Another person who was shot is expected to recover.

In a video message, Mayor Dan Gelber said that he and commissioners will meet today and discuss a curfew for the week.

Miami Beach officials have imposed a curfew during spring break after two fatal shootings and rowdy, chaotic crowds that police have had difficulty controlling. pic.twitter.com/iNNiR4SkFL — The Associated Press (@AP) March 19, 2023