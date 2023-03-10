Hawks, Atlanta Track Club Host 7th Annual Fast Break 5K 

The Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Track Club are welcoming more than 1,200 participants to the seventh Hawks Fast Break 5K presented by Sharecare. The event is scheduled to take place in and around the award-winning State Farm Arena on Saturday, March 11. All registrants will receive an official long-sleeved race shirt, race photo and a $25 Hawks ticket voucher that can be applied toward any remaining regular season home game this season.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with Atlanta Track Club to host our annual Fast Break 5K presented by Sharecare, held in the heart of Atlanta,” said Joe Abercrombie, Hawks Senior Vice President of Live Experience and Production. “We are excited to welcome all participants and attendees and hope they enjoy the event, which promotes health, fitness and friendly competition.”

Hawks’ fans and runners alike are encouraged to participate and enjoy the festivities in Downtown Atlanta with the support of Harry the Hawk, the ATL Dancers, and the rest of the Hawks entertainment crew.

“We look forward to teaming up with the Hawks each season,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club. “Hawks fans are true to Atlanta and true to Running City USA. There’s no better way to get pumped up for the next game than at the Hawks Fast Break 5K presented by Sharecare.”

Atlanta-based digital health company, Sharecare and the Hawks began their innovative partnership prior to the 2017-18 season as part of the NBA’s Jersey Patch pilot program and simultaneously launched the Sharecare Movement, a multi-platform initiative aimed at making Atlanta one of the healthiest communities and Georgia one of the healthiest states in the country. The innovative partnership was honored with the 2018 NBA Partnership of the Year Award.

“Inspiring a movement of better health across our city and state has always been at the heart of our relationship with the Atlanta Hawks, and the Fast Break 5K presented by Sharecare is a fun family-friendly tradition we look forward to each year,” said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer of Sharecare. “We are proud to be part of the extended Hawks family and team up with the Atlanta Track Club to further our collective efforts to improve the well-being of our communities.”