Atlanta Hawks, Georgia’s Own Credit Union Team Up With ‘Vision To Learn’ For A Celebration At King Elementary

The Atlanta Hawks and Georgia’s Own Credit Union recently teamed up with Vision To Learn, a non-profit provider that grants free eye exams and glasses to students, for a special celebration at King Elementary School.

As part of the event, nearly 140 students received new eyeglasses, a book of their choice and a bookmark to celebrate National Read Across America Day. Hawks legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins was in attendance along with Dr. Carl Jackson, Ed.D., Principal, King Elementary School; Marin Kraushaar, Executive Director, Georgia’s Own Foundation, Inc.; David Lee, Executive Vice President of External Affairs and Executive Director, Atlanta Hawks Foundation.

View images of the event below: