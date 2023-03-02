Larsa Pippen Defends Romance With Marcus Jordan In Tamron Hall Interview

Photo: Getty Images

Talk show host Tamron Hall pressed Larsa Pippen, the former wife of Scottie Pippen, about her relationship with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, in a new interview that has social media buzzing.

Larsa Pippen sat down with Hall earlier this week to discuss the details of her new romance, which has sparked online criticism due to Marcus Jordan’s proximity to feuding NBA stars Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan, along with the couple’s age difference, per The Source.

Despite internet buzz about their 16-year age gap, Larsa, 48, said she and Marcus Jordan, 32, are “in a really good place,” and the Real Housewives star “thinks” they are in love.

“Age doesn’t determine your level of maturity,” Larsa said on the Tamron Hall Show.

“I feel like a lot of people think we’ve known each other for our whole lives and we have not. We met four years ago at a party,” she continued.

On her daytime talk show, Hall asked Larsa why she decided to pursue a romance with the son of Michael Jordan, who her ex-husband reportedly has a feud with.

“That’s how Scottie feels. He has a right to the way he feels,” Larsa said. “I personally don’t really care about what other people … I live my truth, I’m happy.”

The mom of four noted that she didn’t plan to date Marcus, but it “just happened” due to them running in the same social circles.

Hall also questioned how Marcus’ parents felt about their romance.

“Everyone’s fine. When you’re an adult, your parents just want to see you happy,” Larsa said. “We’ve spent holidays together. We’re in a great place.”

When asked whether she discusses her relationships with her former husband, Larsa replied: “Do you feel like you should ask your ex about your future love interest?”

“The only conversations we have are based on our kids,” she said. “I don’t ask him who he’s dating, he doesn’t ask me who I’m dating.”

“As long as my kids are happy … my kids love Marcus. We travel together, my kids really enjoy spending time with him,” Larsa continued. “I feel like I’m in a great place and that’s the most important thing.”

See social media reactions to the interview below.

Why did Larsa Pippen go on Tamron Hall thinking it would be a soft ball interview? — Tone Bee (@TeeliciousB) February 28, 2023

Larsaaaaa babeee … what mutual friends do/did ya have??? Your son??Please be sooo Fr 🙄 the fact that he was in diapers and probably met Larsa is what I can’t stop thinking of… girlll be sooo Fr! Love that Tam held her feet to the fire & she still was missing the ENTIRE POINT. pic.twitter.com/G5tADjMism — A. (@heyyarnolddd) March 1, 2023

Tamron is not playing with Larsa Pippen at all straight CLEARED #TamronHall — ✨Dee✨ (@iAmDeeObsession) February 28, 2023

I was LIVING for Tamron’s facial expressions! 😄😆 #RHOM 🦩 pic.twitter.com/im77LYgwnS — Mr. Mention It All 📺🇯🇲 🏳️‍🌈 😄 (@MrMentionItAll) March 1, 2023

Maybe Tamron should host some Bravo reunions 😂 — Ira (@iramadisonthree) March 1, 2023