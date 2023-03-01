Police Seek Answers After Clark Atlanta University Student Killed Near Campus

Clark Atlanta Unversity student Jatonne Sterling was killed near campus on Feb. 28. Sterling was found shot to death in the parking lot of the Lyke House Catholic Newman Center which services students at the Atlanta University Center.

Sterling, 20, was a rising sophomore from Chicago who also played on the school’s baseball team.

Police believe that the shooting occurred following an altercation and was not a random act of violence. Authorities are interviewing witnesses and searching through video surveillance for more information.

In a statement, officials at CAU wrote, “Clark Atlanta University (CAU) learned today of the death of Mr. Jatonne Sterling due to an off campus shooting in the 800 block of Beckwith Street. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.”

The Atlanta Police Department continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the City of Atlanta Police Department at (404) 546-4235.