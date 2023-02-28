Google Collaborates With Spelman College For 2023 ‘HBCU Game Jam’

Google recently collaborated with Spelman Innovation Lab to host the 2023 HBCU Game Jam. Held at the Atlanta University Center library, the HBCU Game Jam was a 48-hour hackathon, where participating HBCU student teams will compete for industry-sponsored prizes while building their own video games.

There were 14 HBCUs represented and over 145 students in attendance.

A recent U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission report reveals that Black professionals make up just 7.4% of the tech workforce. Game Jam aims to increase this percentage by providing opportunities for Black students, and particularly Black women, to break into the technology and gaming industries.

HBCU Game Jam provided an opportunity for HBCU students to apply their theoretical CS & design knowledge as they compete to build their own video games, learn directly from community & industry partners through skill-based workshops, and connect with industry representatives to learn about the many career pathways into tech/gaming.

During the HBCU Game Jam, students will engaged with:

Learn ● Skill-based Workshops – The HBCU Game Jam featured workshops, leading up to and during the main event, hosted by faculty, community partners, and industry representatives. Students learned how to translate their theoretical CS & Design knowledge to the game development process.

Apply ● The Hackathon – As the main event of the HBCU Game Jam, HBCU students competed to stand up a video game in 48 hours. Student teams were judged by industry representatives, and winning teams will be awarded prizes sponsored by a signature industry partners.

Connect ● Industry Opportunities – At the HBCU Game Jam, HBCU students had the opportunity to hear from and network with representatives from major tech/gaming companies. Through main stage keynotes, industry booths, and volunteer mentoring, industry partners had direct contact with HBCU students interested in internship and hiring opportunities.