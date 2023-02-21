Atlanta Hawks Part Ways With Head Coach Nate McMillan, Report Says

Atlanta Hawks have fired head coach Nate McMillan. According to ESPN, the Hawks and McMillan parted ways days before the season would resume following the NBA All-Star break.

McMillan initially came to the Hawks as an assistant coach to Lloyd Pierce. But after Pierce failed to inspire a young Hawks team, he was dismissed in the middle of the 2020-21 season. McMillan would lead the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals that year.

But after high expectations the following season, the Hawks only achieved a 43-39 record and were ousted by the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs.

This season, the Hawks brought in Dejounte Murray, an All-Star caliber player, who was signed to take the pressure off of Trae Young. However, the Hawks faced issues off the court as miscommunication between Young and McMillan became publicized.

The team struggled defensively all season and are only 29-30 while being in eighth place in the East.

Joe Prunty will take over as interim head coach during the final games of this season, but the Hawks will likely be on the search for a new coach in the off season.