MARTA Police Officer Shoots Her Ex-Boyfriend While He Punched Her In The Face

A MARTA police officer reportedly defended herself after being physically abused by her ex-boyfriend. On Jan. 30, the officer agreed to meet with her ex-boyfriend on Forsyth Street near Five Points Marta station, according to WXIA.

At some point during their conversation, the ex-boyfriend became violent and allegedly began to punch her in the face repeatedly.

The officer was able to grab her gun and shot her ex-boyfriend twice. He fled the scene in a car and was quickly stopped by Atlanta Police and taken to Grady Hospital.

The officer was also taken to the hospital where she is expected to make a full recovery.

Her ex-boyfriend will likely face charges and taken to jail once he’s released from the hospital.