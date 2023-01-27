Hawks Shop, ‘Honor Roll Clothing’ to Launch Limited-Edition Peach-Themed Apparel

In advance of Black History Month, the Hawks Shop, the official team store of the Hawks, collaborated with Atlanta Fashion Week to select local Black-owned business Honor Roll Clothing, a unisex lifestyle brand dedicated to utilizing creativity to challenge the perspective of culture, to design limited-edition apparel for fans. Inspired by the team’s PEACH City Edition uniforms, the joint effort involves a limited-edition shirt and hoodie designed by the co-founders of Honor Roll Clothing and the Hawks Brand Merchandising Department. These items are available for purchase at the Hawks Shop across from Gate 1 at State Farm Arena when the team takes on the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, Jan. 28.

“We are excited to team up with Honor Roll Clothing for this limited-edition capsule which truly embodies the iconic Atlanta style while still repping the Hawks,” said Hawks’ Senior Vice President of Brand Merchandising Amy Serino. “By sharing our platform with this amazing brand, we continue to stay ‘True To Atlanta’ and empower local creators.”

In October of last year, the Hawks and Atlanta Fashion Week (ATLFW) identified Honor Roll Clothing as a local brand that goes beyond retail and supports the Atlanta community. ATLFW is the ultimate resource for fashion designers and represents fashion as a conduit for expression in design, music and visual arts.

“Through this collaboration, ATLFW and the Atlanta Hawks are both committed to creating opportunities that fosters equity and inclusion for independent brands,” said Angela Watts, founder of Atlanta Fashion Week. “We appreciate the Atlanta Hawks supporting our mission of giving independent brands like Honor Roll the positive push, they need to shape a sustainable future for their business.”

Honor Roll Clothing was founded in 2010 by Blair Caffey, Chris Duncan and Darnell Shepherd. The unisex lifestyle brand is dedicated to utilizing its creativity to challenge the perspective of culture. Honor Roll’s clothing uses inspirational phrases and imagery to cultivate the community.

“Honor Roll Clothing is proud to partner with Atlanta Fashion Week and the Atlanta Hawks for this limited-edition collection,” said Duncan. “Together, we embody the soul and heart of what makes Atlanta great: perseverance, creativity and heritage.”