Black Visionaries Working to Create Opportunity in African Diaspora

December in Ghana is known to be an immersive festive experience for the global African diaspora. In the spirit of giving for the holiday season, we supported some very deserving youth organizations in partnership with our clients and had the opportunity to collaborate with some powerful African and Diaspora changemakers to bring their visions to life.

Take a look at some of The Visionaries and special projects with youth we worked with!

The Visionaries

(names listed in clockwise order)

Vic Mensa + Chance the Rapper

Ghanaian-American Artist Vic Mensa And Black-American Artist Chance The Rapper presented The Black Star Line Festival Of Pan-African Art as an international celebration of global Blackness.

We collaborated with the team to coordinate the Summit at Accra International Conference Center as well as the Friends and Family area at the large-scale concert at Black Star Square In Accra, Ghana on January 6, 2023 featuring a lineup of international and Ghanaian all-star performers.

Lady Dentaa Amoateng

Dentaa is the founder of the GUBA which presented The Diaspora Conversations Conference with the theme, ’A Journey Through Ghana’ provided the global African diasporan community with information and guidance needed to connect, transition, do business and invest in Ghana.

Our client Webster University was an event partner, and Muhammida El Muhajir spoke on behalf of the university sharing her experience studying in Ghana years before actually making the transition.

Nuel Bans

For the second year we have supported the visions of the ultimate fashion and style creative and advocate Nuel Bans and the Debonair Afrik team for The Editors Meet Brunch in partnership with our client, GH Mumm champagne.

We provided PR and brand partnerships for the annual fashion event that brings together some of the top African and Diaspora fashion stakeholders to invest in a new landscape of creative talent in Africa through networking and the sharing of resources and tools.

Ken Kweku Nimo

2 years ago Ken Kweku Nimo participated as a speaker at our Africa Luxury Dialogue forum where he introduced his upcoming book Africa in Fashion. We reconnected with Nimo for the Ghana launch of the elegant historical exploration of Fashion in Africa. The launch was held at The Lotte and included fireside chats with founder/designers from Christie Brown and Chocolate brands and was supported by JP Chenet/Marina Market.

Rachel Johnson + Elaina Watley – The Butterfly Effect

Our engagement with the Butterfly Effect was woven through many of our festive season activities!

We hosted children from Lilies of the Field Academy, a school in Osu that is supported and being built by The Butterfly Effect founders Rachel Johnson + Elaina Watley for a GH Santa photo session and holiday party at Numero Uno.

A few days later we supported the team who co-produced the 2 day Pops 100 Camp at The University of Ghana.

And finally, co-founder, Rachel Johnson, an award winning menswear expert with 20+ years experience consulting some of the most influential athletes, musicians and luxury brands in the world was a featured speaker on the curated interactive fashion talk during The Editors Meet Brunch on the topic “The Impact of Storytelling for The Future of Africa” moderated by journalist and CEO of Every Stylish Girl, Nana Agyemang along with panelists Film Director, Kuukua Eshun, Photographer and filmmaker, Paul Ninson, and Tolu Ayeni, Music Partnerships for Instagram.

Founded by Rachel Johnson and serial entrepreneur and former sports agent, Elaina Watley, The Butterfly Effect reintroduces the African diaspora to their homeland through cultivated travel experiences, investment opportunities, and creative educational exchange.

Pops Bonsu Mensah

This December, former NBA Player Pops Mensah-Bonsu returns to Ghana for the third annual Pops 100 Camp: Powered by Seed Academy Ghana, a 2 day intensive basketball camp for elite and grassroots male and female basketball student-athletes.

We provided public relations and influencer outreach for the camp which has a vision to create a sustainable, scalable basketball culture that will cultivate and inspire the next generation of Ghanaian youth.

Linda Ansong

Linda Ansong is the co-founder of STEMbees, an organization empowering young African women and girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM). Over the holidays,

We hosted students from STEMbees to a screening of Wakanda Forever: Black Panther 2. We thought it was important for students who are studying and learning technology to see a film with the blackest representation of STEM x tech genius on the big screen ever! All the things they were learning including 3d printing, coding, AI were highlighted as well as a teenage tech prodigy as a main character. The group was blown away with the film and it was one of the student’s first time at a movie theater!

Amma Gyampo

Amma Gyampo is the founder of ScaleUp Africa, an organization committed to the growth of entrepreneurship ecosystems in the creative industry and through their #CreativeAfrica strategy and Youth In Film project working to support entrepreneurs, policy makers and young creatives. Muhammida participated in one of the film projects highlighting entrepreneurs in Ghana.