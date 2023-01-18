Digital Daily

San Francisco Reparations Committee Proposes $5M Each To Black Residents

  • Black Information Network
The San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee is recommending eligible Black residents receive $5 million each as compensation for the “decades of harm they have experienced.”

According to the New York Post, the reparations committee, a 15-member panel established by San Francisco supervisors in May 2021, proposed wiping debts associated with educational, personal, credit card, and payday loans for black households along with the $5 million payout in a report on Monday (January 17).

“Reparation​ ​must be adequate, effective, prompt, and should be proportional to the gravity of the violations and the harm suffered,”​ Monday’s report states. The intention behind reparations is “not to remedy enslavement” but to “address the public policies explicitly created to subjugate Black people​ ​in San Francisco by upholding and expanding the intent and legacy of chattel slavery.”

While neither California, which has formed a separate task force to study reparations, or San Francisco “formally adopted the institution of chattel slavery,” “social codes” and “extralegal actions” were designed to exclude Black residents, the report adds.

Eligible recipients of the proposed $5 million include those that meet two of eight standards, including being born in or having migrated to San Francisco between 1940 and 1996, being a descendant of or someone jailed in the “failed War on Drugs,” or being a descendant of a person enslaved before 1865.

The San Francisco reparations committee is set to make its final recommendations to the city in June. Their latest proposal could cost the city about $50 million, according to the Daily Mail.

“There are so many efforts that result in incredible reports that just end up gathering dust on a shelf,” Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin said in a statement. “We cannot let this be one of them.”

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

Comments

From the Web