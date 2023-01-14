History In Action: What Martin Luther King Jr’s Descendants Are Doing Today

One of Martin Luther King III‘s notable positions was his time as the president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference from 1997 to 2004. SCLC was originally established as an organization focused on desegregation but now focuses on national and international human rights.

The eldest son’s activism went beyond the United States. In 2010, he received the Ramakrishna Bajaj Memorial Global Award at the 26th Anniversary Global Awards of the Priyadarshni Academy in Mumbai, India. This honor recognized his contributions to the global fight for human rights.

Nowadays, King III continues his activism today and also works as a lawyer.

Rev. Bernice King