Juror In Young Thug, YSL Trial Skips Court For Island Vacation

The Young Thug, YSL trial continues to make headlines for the erratic jury selection that’s currently taking place. During jury selection, a potential juror reportedly skipped jury selection to go on vacation.

Juror #64 was present last week at the Fulton County Courthouse, but was absent this week. Deputies were ordered by the judge to got to the juror’s home, but she was not there. A family member told the deputies that she was not in Atlanta and they eventually found out that she took a trip to the Dominican Republic, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Judge Ural Glanville told deputies that he wanted the juror to return to Atlanta and be placed in jail or his courtroom once she returns.

During the first days of jury selection, the trial has gotten off to a rocky start. On Jan. 9, the first group of 600 potential jurors in the trial against the Atlanta rapper were present at the Fulton County Courthouse. Out of the 200 potential jurors, 122 submitted a claim for hardship, according to WXIA.

Many of the jurors are likely turned off by the high-profile nature of the rapper’s case and the possible length of the trial. With over 300 potential witnesses, some expect the trial to last about nine months. As a result, potential jurors would need to commit to being available until the summer or early fall.

Potential jurors will be questioned through a 37-page survey which asks questions such as, “Do You Listen To Rap,” and “Do You Believe Rap Lyrics Are Autobiographical.” Because rap lyrics are likely to be used as evidence against Young Thug during the trial, the prosecution and defense will likely ask jurors about their fondness or dislike for hip-hop. Potential biases against or in favor of hip-hop could be a factor when choosing the jury.