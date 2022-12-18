Two Atlanta Teens Killed, Multiple Shot Following Social Media Dispute That Turned Violent

Another dispute with teens turned violent in Atlanta. On Dec. 17, a group of teens got into a dispute the began over social media posts, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Following the online dispute, a group of teens drove to an apartment complex near Greenbriar Mall and confronted another group of teens. The altercation turned violent after both groups began firing gun shots at each other. A 14-year-old and 16-year-old died in the shooting.

A 15-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy and 11-year-old boy were all taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.

The shooting comes weeks after a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old were killed near Atlantic Station. Three other teens who attend Atlanta Public Schools were also injured.

The shootings shed light on the ongoing violence and how easily guns can be accessed in Georgia.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 319 which allows “constitutional carry.” As a result, Georgia gun laws allows people in the state to carry without a permit.

Following the shooting on Dec. 17, Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, Jr. said, “I hate being here talking about kids and gunfire,” Hampton said. “We just ask parents to know where your kids are, know what they’re doing, check rooms. It’s just too many guns in the hands of our youth.”