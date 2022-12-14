JPMorgan Chase to serve Black owned businesses at Atlanta’s Black Women’s Expo

As we count down the days to the Black Women’s Expo (BWe NEXT) returning to Atlanta December 17-18, 2022, JPMorgan Chase will be on site with representatives being focused, accessible and intentionally chatting with attendees about their businesses. The talent-driven financial institution will provide QR codes for people to submit their information, and get free one on one coaching from Chase senior business consultants.

As this year’s title sponsor for BWe NEXT, Chase has also committed to bringing several of the small businesses they are mentoring to attend the expo as booth participants. This collective of business leaders will also be a part of the learning experience to give examples of how Chase’s financial assistance and resources has led to more monetary success.

“The participants who are coming to the expo will get a chance to talk to the people who have been mentored at Chase, and they can get a real live firsthand experience,” explains Shea Taylor, Sr. Business Consultant at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “Attendees can see and they can hear how we have impacted the mentee’s mindset, and worked with them to develop additional skills to move their business to the next level. That’s going to allow a 360 view from the customer standpoint, and we’ll be there as people raise their hand to continue to connect.”

Partnering with BWe NEXT is one of many ways that Chase is following through with their mission to help the Black community chart stronger paths toward economic success and empowerment. Through their Advancing Black Pathways initiative, Chase has committed to spending $30 billion dollars by the end of 2025 to drive inclusive recovery, support employees and to break down barriers of systemic racism.

“One of the things we give a lot of focus to is how do we bring the resources of a large multi-national firm such as JPMorgan Chase to our mentees,” states Rashida Trimble Winfrey, Vice President of Atlanta Minority Entrepreneurs at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “One of those is through partnerships like Black Women’s Expo. We also give exposure by some of our other partnerships. Right now, through Advancing Black Pathways, we have the Buy Black Program, where there are small businesses, also consumer goods products, where you can literally enter the portal and find businesses that make amazing holiday gifts.

For a lot of our small business owners, the difference of where they are today, and being able to get the support and the funding to grow and scale the way they imagine really comes down to how are they even keeping track of their revenue and their expenses on a daily basis. Are they choosing the right accountant or CPA? Or are they choosing someone that just does tax prep as opposed to tax planning?”

Supporting Black owned businesses through this shift in banking culture is designed to increase people’s confidence in business, with Chase as a banking partner. More information about Chase’s commitment to helping minority entrepreneurs achieve their goals can be found at Chase.com/businessconsultant.

“When you look at the statistics of a lot of our Black owned businesses that generates a million plus, it’s 5% – 10% nationwide because a lot of them are tacticians at the business, not business people,” Taylor adds. “I think the thing that we both look at to do with our business owners is get them in the mindset of being a business owner. And one of the first things that I kind of embed in my coaching is the concept of working on the business, not in the business.”