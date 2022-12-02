Keshia Knight-Pulliam And Her Husband Brad James Expecting First Child Together

“Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!!” the actress captioned a video of her and James.

Pulliam first met James while on set for the TV movie Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta in 2019. The two got engaged in December 2020 and tied the knot last October.

“Last week my life forever changed,” Pulliam wrote on Instagram at the time. “I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!!”

James is set to become a first-time dad, while Pulliam shares 5-year-old daughter Ella with NFL star Ed Hartwell, her ex-husband. Hartwell and Pulliam got married in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

Pulliam previously told ET that she and her current husband “just hit it off” while working on scenes together.

“It was just like easy conversation when we were working, and on set, and on downtime,” she recalled of the start of their romance. “And it just blossomed into this.”

“It wasn’t anything either one of us frankly were looking for,” she added, “but I feel like we were both ready for it, and we’re both in [the right] space in our life.”