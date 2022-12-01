Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Will Divorce Because of This

Two years after Cynthia Bailey’s near meltdown over the perfect venue for her wedding nuptials with sports journalist, Mike Hill of los Angelesthe couple dubbed CHill is calling it quits. They married on 10-10-20.

The soon-to-be-former Mrs. Hill who is also a former member of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” recently announced that she and Hill had decided to divorce citing a lack of compatibility as one of the causes. “I felt like we weren’t friends anymore,” Bailey, 55, said bluntly. “I felt like it was just going toward we’re just not going to be friends if we didn’t pump the brakes.”

The couple also made a public statement regarding the split in which they wrote;

“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. “No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters.”

Bailey insisted that a successful marriage has to consist of more than just two lovers.

“Like, love is great, but friendship has to be there. I truly want to be with my best friend,” Bailey said.

“I do have good days and bad days,” Bailey answered when asked about how she’s doing since the split, and then elaborated. “I don’t think either one of us regrets our decision to move forward in the way we have decided to move forward. It’s not final yet. We’re still going through the process, so we’re still technically married. For me, there’s still just a lot of respect stuff on my end that I still feel like he’s my husband.”