Arrest Warrant Issued In Death Of Shanquella Robinson, Mexico Prosecutors Requests Extradition

Authorities in Mexico have issued an arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson. On Nov. 29, a prosecutors in Mexico requested an extradition on the person who they believe played a role in Robinson’s death.

The prosecutors have yet to release the name of the person to media, but many believe that it could be the person who got into a physical altercation with Robinson at a villa located in Mexico on Oct. 28.

Robinson, a 25-year-old hairstylist from Charlotte, passed after taking a trip to Cabo San Lucas with a group of friends during someone’s birthday celebration.

However, the trip turned violent in less than 24 hours as Robinson and another member of the group got into a fight. A video, that has been posted on social media, shows Robinson being hit in the head repeatedly with punches and kicked in the head as well. The other group members watched the fight, but did nothing to stop the altercation.

“Get up! I’m tired of your s—!!” the woman yelled at Robinson.

Robinson fell unconscious and died after sustaining injuries. Those in the group returned to America as Robinson’s dead body remained in Mexico.

“After they said it was alcohol poisoning, we received the autopsy report on Thursday, and it said that her neck had been broken and she had a back spasm. There was a crack, [her] spinal cord was cracked,” Robinson’s parents told WBTV. “That took it to another level because that meant somebody had attacked her.”

A death certificate lists the cause of death as severe spinal cord injury. Her neck was also broken. Prosecutors in Mexico believe Robinson’s death occurred due to a direct attack and was not an accident.

Robinson’s case has led to an outcry on social media as people have expressed disapproval with the people who were supposed to be her friends and the initial investigation.

NBA star Kyrie Irving donated $65,000 to Robinson’s family days after the story went viral.