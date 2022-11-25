3 Great Resources To Kick-Start Your Financial Planning Career

(NewsUSA) – Finding a rewarding career that offers growth potential, work-life balance and the satisfaction of helping others is a key priority for many job seekers. With those goals in mind, a career in financial planning should be a top contender, whether you are just starting out or looking to make a career change.

But once you have decided that financial planning is the field for you, how do you get started? Here are three resources that can help you launch a successful financial planning career.

1. Guide to Careers in Financial Planning. Based on interviews with leading financial services firms, this guide introduces you to the wide range of career opportunities in the financial planning profession. It identifies typical entry points and career tracks, explores the types of companies that hire financial planners and provides information on how to find financial planning career opportunities. It also includes resources such as a list of recommended questions to ask in a job interview.

2. Scholarship Programs. Dozens of scholarship programs are available to support you on your professional journey. Some are offered directly through colleges and universities that have financial planning degree and certificate programs. Others are available through nonprofits and organizations like the CFP Board Center for Financial Planning, which administers 16 scholarship programs that help pay for the education and exam requirements to become a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional. Financial services firms may offer scholarships or tuition reimbursements to employees to cover the costs of obtaining professional designations and credentials such as CFP® certification — some of which may be required to advance within the company.

3. Career Fairs. In-person and virtual career fairs provide valuable opportunities to connect with prospective employers. CFP Board’s spring and fall career fairs are some of the most popular hiring events in the profession, with dozens of firms participating in these online exhibitions. Job seekers can visit employers’ virtual exhibit booths and view open jobs and internships, apply for open positions and interact with employers through one-on-one video meetings and messaging. You can also visit the CFP Board Career Center to browse current job and internship opportunities in financial planning, as well as a collection of articles providing career guidance.

Other top resources include career offices at your college or university, financial services companies’ career websites and professional organizations that may have a local chapter near you.

Making the most of these resources will not only help you find a financial planning job, but also support your growth and development as a future financial planning professional. To learn more about CFP® certification, visit the CFP Board website.