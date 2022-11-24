Atlanta Hawks End Sacramento Kings Winning Streak, Spoil Kevin Huerter’s Homecoming

Since being drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2018, Kevin Huerter became a fan-favorite and garnered the nickname, “Red Velvet.” His knack for timely three-point shooting helped the Hawks remain near the top of the NBA in three-point shooting during his tenure.

In the summer of 2022, Huerter was traded to the Sacramento Kings, leaving many Hawks fans scratching their heads on the decision to move on from one of its brightest players.

Since being traded, Huerter has helped to lead the Kings to a surprising seven game winning streak while shooting at an amazing 49.6 percent from three-point range.

On Nov. 23, Huerter would return to Atlanta to face-off against his former teammates.

With stingy defense and being led offensively by Trae Young’s 35 points, the Hawks would prevail over the Kings 115-106. Huerter would only score 13 points, but his impact on the city of Atlanta remains.

“I mentioned before, Kevin is one of my favorite guys,” coach Nate McMillan said during the post-game interview. “He gives you everything that he has. You get attached to your players when they’re playing for you. He was one of my favorite guys to coach and to see him out there, he’s been hot. And so we were going up against them, we wanted to be there and not allow him to come in here and get a win. But it’s good to see him playing well.”

Young, who was drafted in the same season as Huerter, shared his thoughts on his former team’s homecoming.

“I’ve been playing with Kev a long time,” Young said. “We were on the U.S. Team in high school. As a point guard and leader, I want to see all of my teammates succeed wherever they’re at. I told Kev I would have to stay attached to him because he’s been shooting 100 percent from the field this year. I love what he’s been doing.”

Along with the game, there were several entertaining moments at State Farm Arena. Atlanta rap legend T.I. performed several of his hits, including a song with son Domani, during the halftime ceremony.

And Hawks fan Igbal Lakhani hit a half-court shot to win $10,000. It was the second time that he’s hit the shot. He also hit a shot to win $10,000 in 2018.