Shaquille O’Neal Hosts Private Screening Of New HBO Documentary ‘SHAQ’

Shaquille O’Neal’s life and times is presented in the new HBO documentary, “SHAQ.” On Nov. 14, O’Neal hosted a private screening at Illuminarium in Atlanta.

Attendees at the event included O’Neal’s family, and his “Inside The NBA” co-stars Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson.

Directed by Robert Alexander, the four-part docuseries takes an inside look at O’Neal’s life from Patterson, New Jersey to his super star status in the NBA.

The first episode delves into O’Neal’s family life and how he and his siblings where raised by his mother, Lucille O’Neal, and stepfather, Philip Harrison.

It also follows O’Neal’s early basketball struggles as an awkward youth who lacked the fundamentals to succeed at sports. His skill would eventually match his size by the time he reached his teenage years and led to him being the best high school player in the nation.

Following three years as a star at LSU, O’Neal would become the first pick in the NBA in 1992, becoming a larger than life sports figure.

The first episode chronicles his rise with the Orlando Magic, and ends with his new chapter with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“SHAQ” will debut on Nov. 23.

View a clip of O’Neal speaking at the private screening below.

