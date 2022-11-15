Herschel Walker Gives Another Nonsensical Speech Ahead Of Runoff Election

While in the midst of a runoff, Herschel Walker continued to prove that he may lack the mental fortitude to represent Georgia as a U.S. Senator.

During a campaign speech in Peachtree City, Georgia, Walker attempted to take aim at the Green New Deal which designed to address climate change.

In a nonsensical rant, Walker said, “If we was ready for the green agenda, I’d raise my hand right now. But we’re not ready right now. So don’t let them fool you like this is a new agenda. This is not a new agenda,” Walker said. “We’re not prepared. We’re not ready right now. What we need to do is keep having those gas-guzzling cars, ’cause we got the good emissions under those cars. We’re doing the best thing that we can.”

Although Walker continues to defy the odds as a candidate who appears unprepared to take on a role in the U.S. Senate, some voters have ignored his shortcomings.

Walker will face-off against Sen. Raphael Warnock on Dec. 6.

View footage of Walker’s speech below.

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R): "If we was ready for the green agenda, I'd raise my hand right now. But we're not ready right now … What we need to do is keep having those gas-guzzling cars, 'cause we got the good emissions under those cars." pic.twitter.com/KwEIEpdg8C — The Recount (@therecount) November 14, 2022