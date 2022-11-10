Jay-Z Reportedly Might Team with Jeff Bezos to Buy the Washington Commanders

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Hip Hop star and business mogul Jay-Z signed a deal in 2019 with the NFL that gave him authority to determine the wildly popular Super Bowl halftime show.

Jay-Z could eventually have his own NFL team in the big game.

Reports surfaced Thursday that the “99 Problems” artist is mulling a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder.

While Jay-Z isn’t commenting on the prospect, TMZ reported that a partnership between Beyonce’s husband and Jeff Bezos “is on the table.”

The news arrives just one day after Snyder hired a major bank to investigate selling the team.

Of course, Jay-Z and Bezos aren’t the only potential suitors.

The team’s former quarterback Robert Griffin III has openly courted backers on social media.

“Who wants to be a minority owner of the Washington Commanders? I’m down to pay for a stake in the team and bring ten fans along for the ride,” Griffin tweeted.

“Ten fans don’t have to pay anything,” he declared.

Perhaps Jay-Z’s most significant competition would come in the form of media mogul Byron Allen, whom Bloomberg reported is working with a group of investors seeking to purchase the team.

According to Bloomberg, Allen has said that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Patriots owner Robert Kraft approached him about bidding for the Broncos.

The latter was sold earlier this year to a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton for $4.65 billion.

The Bloomberg report noted that one NFL franchise owner that the Commanders are expected to net a purchase price of at least $5 billion, with the possibility of the price tag reaching $6 or $7 billion.

Forbes places Jay-Z’s worth at about $1.5 billion, so the mogul would appear to need a partner in the endeavor. He previously owned a stake in the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets.