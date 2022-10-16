Four Reportedly Shot At Clark Atlanta University Homecoming Party

Throughout the week, Clark Atlanta University put on a rather successful homecoming. Students and alumni were able to enjoy several events and a football game. However, homecoming week ended in violence after a shootout occurred at a party on the Atlanta University Center.

According to Atlanta Police Department, two people opened fire at the party. Two men and a woman were shot and rushed to the party and fourth person transported themselves to Emory Hospital.

According to the school, three of the victims were students and one victim was a young adult who did not attend the school.

All four victims are expected to be okay after receiving medical treatment.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” an alert read. “CAU Public Safety and Atlanta Police Departments have increased officer patrols in the area and the incident remains under investigation.”

More details are expected to emerge in the upcoming days.