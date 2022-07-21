Mayor Andre Dickens Appoints Senior Leaders to Atlanta Police Department

Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta Police Interim Chief Darin Schierbaum announced that Peter Aman will serve as the Atlanta Police Department’s first Chief Administrative Officer and Deputy Chief Carven Tyus is being promoted to Interim Assistant Chief.

“I am proud to make these two strong appointments to support Interim Chief Schierbaum’s leadership of the men and women of the Atlanta Police Department,” said Mayor Dickens. “I created the Chief Administrative Officer position to ensure that the personnel of the Atlanta Police Department have the best tools and support as they fight crime and serve our community. Peter Aman has a wealth of experience in enterprise transformation and operational experience through a career that has included time as COO for the City. He is a progressive leader with deep public safety experience who will help us ensure that APD is staffed, resourced and organized to meet our public safety goals.”

“I thank Interim Assistant Chief Tyus for stepping up to this role in furtherance of his deep commitment to the people of Atlanta,” said Mayor Dickens. “Chief Tyus has served with the Atlanta Police Department for nearly 30 years, starting as a patrol officer and moving through the ranks. He exemplifies what it means to serve our city.”

Both CAO Aman and Assistant Chief Tyus will report to Interim Chief Schierbaum.

“The Atlanta Police Department is committed to doing all we can to support our officers as they serve our community,” said Interim Chief Schierbaum. “These appointments will help us implement the Mayor’s vision of a best-in-class department that will allow us to recruit, retain and support the preeminent police force in the nation.”

Mayor Dickens created the position of the Chief Administrative Officer through his fiscal year 2023 budget, passed unanimously by the City Council last month. The CAO will be tasked with providing sworn officers all appropriate support, including through the modernization of communications, information technology fleet and human resources. The CAO will oversee the Communications Division (E911), Information Services, Project Management, Fiscal Management, Human Resources and Administrative Operations including License and Permits, Code Enforcement and other support units.

Aman served as Chief Operating Officer for the City of Atlanta from 2010-2011. He retired as Partner/Principal from Ernst & Young last month, and previously served as partner at Bain & Company. Aman is also a civic leader, having served on many boards in Atlanta, and provided extensive consulting support to Mayor Dickens’ Transition Team.

Tyus is a native of Barnesville, Ga., who joined the Atlanta Police Department in 1993 as a patrol officer in Zone 1, in northwest Atlanta. Through a nearly 30-year career, Tyus has served as a detective in the Homicide and Special Victims units, the Commander of Zone 4, Commander of the Hostage Negotiation team, the Homeland Security Commander, the Homicide Commander, and Commander of the Office of Professional Standards. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Columbia Southern University and is a graduate of Atlanta Police Leadership Institute Tier 5.

Both appointments are effective today, July 14.