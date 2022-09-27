RCKARTX Gallery Opens in Atlanta

Opening Celebrates Atlanta as a Global Hub of Art and Creativity

RCKARTx, a showcase of emerging and established black and diverse artists across art genres, is opening its gallery in Atlanta, and will host an official welcoming reception tonight from 6:00 – 9:30 PM at 310 Peters Street SW, Atlanta, GA. Sponsored by Crown Royale Apple, The event will feature local artists, business and community leaders and an exclusive first look at two inaugural exhibits: Women of Power: Elevated and Celebrated, (a celebration and exploration of contemporary Black womanhood and culture across a spectrum of topics, featuring photography, paintings, storytelling and conversation); Black Ambition & Black Brilliance – (a modern showcase of traditional and new faces of black innovation and brilliance across industries in media and culture).

Additional exhibitions featured include: “Pop Culture Defined,” “Future Forward Tech,” and “Blacks in Space: AfroFuturism.” Exhibitions will run from Sept. 26 through Oct. 29, 2022. Tickets are available for the reception and the exhibitions at www.rckartx.com

RCKARTx is an inclusive art experience at its core, connecting traditional and digital art, exhibits and creativity with Web 3 Technology – educating, inspiring and exciting audiences and communities. RCKARTX will offer the opportunity to interact with some of the most cutting-edge artists and their work; hear from the creators and innovators in Art, Web 3, Culture and Media and watch as invited artist create expressions of art in real-time. RCKARTX is where Art, Technology and Culture Intersect. Artists and Galleries are invited to apply to showcase their work at RCKARTX, and submissions are ongoing. For inquiries: info@bondandplay.com