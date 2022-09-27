Digital Daily

Hurricane Ian: Severe Flooding, Storm Force Winds Coming To South Florida

  • Black Information Network
South Florida isn’t in the direct path of Hurricane Ian, but that doesn’t mean severe weather isn’t coming to the region. Meteorologists expect torrential rain, major flooding, and tropical storm force winds to batter the area as it approaches the Sunshine State.On top of the Category 3 hurricane, officials said incoming king tides will make conditions even worse, according to NBC 6. This means the rain will have nowhere to go, contributing to potential flooding in a region where waters already swell from normal thunderstorms.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced Monday (September 26) that all permanent water pumps are working, while extra portable pumps will be installed as needed. City crews will be focused on the Brickell area.

“We have created some additional pumping capacity in that area,” Suarez said. “We have to understand that that is in the midst of king tide where we have the highest tides of the year

Here’s the latest forecast on Ian. We are watching this closely as it moves toward Florida. Go to https://t.co/Td18nw385H for the latest. pic.twitter.com/z9QgPzaIXO

— Max Defender 8 Weather Team (@WFLAMaxDefender) September 27, 2022

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties are under a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. A tropical storm watch is in effect for inland parts of Broward and Miami-Dade.

The Florida Keys can expect storm surges during the hurricane, the news station reports. Miami-Dade, Broward, and the Lower Keys may see on-and-off bursts of rain and strong gusts likely starting Tuesday afternoon (September 27).

Hurricane Ian is on track to engulf most of the state, with the eye traveling over Central and Southwest Florida. The intense storm made landfall in Cuba Tuesday morning as a Category 3 hurricane.

Ian will become the first major hurricane to hit Florida since Hurricane Michael in 2018. Experts believe Ian could become even stronger before making landfall in the Sunshine State.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web