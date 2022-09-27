Hurricane Ian: Severe Flooding, Storm Force Winds Coming To South Florida

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced Monday (September 26) that all permanent water pumps are working, while extra portable pumps will be installed as needed. City crews will be focused on the Brickell area.

“We have created some additional pumping capacity in that area,” Suarez said. “We have to understand that that is in the midst of king tide where we have the highest tides of the year

Here’s the latest forecast on Ian. We are watching this closely as it moves toward Florida. Go to https://t.co/Td18nw385H for the latest. pic.twitter.com/z9QgPzaIXO

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties are under a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. A tropical storm watch is in effect for inland parts of Broward and Miami-Dade.

The Florida Keys can expect storm surges during the hurricane, the news station reports. Miami-Dade, Broward, and the Lower Keys may see on-and-off bursts of rain and strong gusts likely starting Tuesday afternoon (September 27).

Hurricane Ian is on track to engulf most of the state, with the eye traveling over Central and Southwest Florida. The intense storm made landfall in Cuba Tuesday morning as a Category 3 hurricane.

Ian will become the first major hurricane to hit Florida since Hurricane Michael in 2018. Experts believe Ian could become even stronger before making landfall in the Sunshine State.