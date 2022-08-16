How Fani Willis Could Take Down Donald Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rudy Giuliani

A Black woman who resides in Atlanta could single-handedly take down three of the most powerful political figures in the world. Fani Willis has only served as Fulton County District Attorney for two years, but her impact continues to shake the political landscape.

Willis is leading the investigation against three of the most powerful political figures in the world. Republican leaders Donald Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham, and Rudy Giuliani may have broken the law by attempting to get votes thrown out during the 2020 election.

After Trump was defeated by President Joe Biden in November 2020, he called Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, and allegedly pressured him to overturn the election. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

During that time, Sen. Lindsey Graham also made at least two calls to Raffensperger and his staff. Graham claims that the calls were strictly for legislative purposes.

However, Raffensperger admitted that Graham suggested that he should disregard some of Georgia’s ballots during an audit. Due to those actions, Graham was subpoenaed by Willis’ office to testify before a grand jury. After initially fighting his appearance, a federal judge ruled that he would have to testify in Fulton County.

On Aug. 17, Giuliani, who served as Trump’s lawyer in 2020, is scheduled to testify in Fulton County. The New York Times recently revealed that Giuliani is now a target in the case. In December 2020, Giuliani appeared in front of the Georgia State Senate and made several false claims about the misconduct of state officials during the election process.

The case also comes at a time when Trump could face more severe consequences on a federal level. In an unsealed search warrant, it was revealed the former president is being investigated by the FBI for removal or destruction of records, obstruction of justice, and violating the Espionage Act.

In the upcoming months, Willis’ grand jury investigation could lead to racketeering or conspiracy charges for multiple defendants, including the former President of the United States.