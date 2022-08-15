Real Times Media’s Publications Bring Home NNPA Goods

Michigan Chronicle and New Pittsburgh Courier Wins a Total of 12 Awards in Six out of Seven Categories

DETROIT, MI. (August 8, 2022) — Real Times Media Publications, Michigan Chronicle, and the New Pittsburgh Courier recently brought home multiple honors at the 2022 National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) Fund Messenger Awards held on June 24 at the NNPA’s annual convention.

For over 40 years, the National Newspaper Publishers Association Fund (NNPA), a 501 C93) organization, has remained dedicated to promoting scholastic and professional initiatives designed to honor the Black Press’ mission to celebrate black culture, fill the void in news coverage of the black experience, and amplify content that educates, engages and empowers consumers.

The Michigan Chronicle and the New Pittsburgh Courier have been known for historically producing culturally relevant content that emotionally and authentically engages the African American communities for hundreds of years. Both publications were recognized within six categories of this year’s honors – equity, culture, perspective, creativity, digital, and audience.

“For decades, both publications, The New Pittsburgh Courier and The Michigan Chronicle have served as a trusted resource with the black community,” states Real Times Media Publisher and CEO Hiram E. Jackson. “It is a great honor to be acknowledged for our continuous efforts to amplify and share the stories that affect our everyday lives,” Jackson continued. “Being recognized nationally by our peers within the renowned African American-owned newspaper industry made these accolades all the more significant.”

The Real Times Media publications won awards in the following categories:

EQUITY – Education: The Frank L. Stanley Award – 2nd Place: Michigan Chronicle

CULTURE – Entertainment – Armstrong Ellington Award – 3rd Place: New Pittsburgh Courier

CULTURE – Entertainment – Armstrong Ellington Award –2nd Place: Michigan Chronicle

FASHION, BEAUTY & LIFESTYLE – Ada S. Franklin Award – 1st Place: Michigan Chronicle

DIGITAL – Website Excellence – A. Philip Randolph Award – 1st Place: New Pittsburgh Courier

PERSPECTIVE – Business Award – 3rd Place: Michigan Chronicle

PERSPECTIVE – Business Award- 2nd Place: New Pittsburgh Courier

PERSPECTIVE – Original Photography Use Award – 3rd Place: New Pittsburgh Courier

CREATIVE – Special Edition- Leon W. Washington Award – 2nd Place: Michigan Chronicle

CREATIVE – Special Edition- Layout & Design (Broadcast Sheet) – 2nd Place: New Pittsburgh Courier

AUDIENCE – Newspaper Excellence – John H. Sengstacke Award – 3rd Place: Michigan Chronicle

AUDIENCE – Newspaper Excellence – 1st Place: New Pittsburgh Courier

“For decades, The New Pittsburgh Courier has been a beacon of hope, inspiration, and a trusted vehicle for Black expression,” states Editor and Publisher of the New Pittsburgh Courier, Rod Doss, “It such a great honor to receive acknowledgment for our continuous efforts to invoke change within our communities as well as serve as a tool for social progress. Thank you to the NNPA Fund, and congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”

For a complete list of awardees, visit https://nnpafund.org/nnpa-messenger-awards-2022/.

For additional information regarding Real Times Media or press inquiries, contact TaQuinda Johnson at 313.752.3048 or via e-mail at tjohnson@realtimesmedia.com.

###

About Real Times Media

Real Times Media (RTM) was established in 2006, but its legacy stretches back over 100 years. As the parent company to five of the country’s most respected Black-owned news organizations, the Atlanta Daily World, Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine, the Chicago Defender, the Michigan Chronicle, and the New Pittsburgh Courier, RTM remains committed to delivering quality news, events, and entertainment for African American audiences.

In addition to its news organization, RTM is the parent company of Who’s Who In Black, a business lifestyle brand focused on live and virtual programming and content, RTM360°, a cultural marketing consultancy, and RTM Digital Studios, an unparalleled archive of historical photographs, videos, and film clips of the African American experience available through licensing for advertising, marketing, publishing, and film initiatives. Visit www.realtimesmedia.com for more information.