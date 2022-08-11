Rev. Sharpton to Deliver Eulogy for Brianna Grier in Georgia Today

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), will deliver the eulogy for Brianna Grier in Atlanta on Thursday, August 11, at the request of her family. The 28-year-old mother’s death in police custody has sparked calls for justice over how she was arrested and subsequently treated. Ben Crump, America’s Trail Attorney for Justice, will deliver a call to action.

Investigators have not said why police were called to Grier’s Sparta, Georgia, home on July 15. Grier was taken into custody when they arrived and forced into the back of a squad car. She was handcuffed and not wearing a seatbelt. The rear passenger-side door was not closed, however, and she fell out of the car once it was in motion. Grier went into a coma and died from her injuries six days later at an Atlanta hospital. During a Sunday night appearance on Rev. Sharpton’s MSNBC show Politics Nation, Grier’s family requested he deliver the eulogy for Grier this Thursday.

WHO:

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network

The family of Brianna Grier

Benjamin Crump, America’s Trial Attorney for Justice

Rev. Dr. Cedrick Von Jackson, Pastor of West Hunter Street Baptist Church

WHERE:

West Hunter Street Baptist Church

1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd.

Atlanta, GA 30310

WHEN:

Thursday, August 11, 2022

Funeral services: 11 a.m.