Police Investigate After Toddler Shot In Atlanta

Atlanta police are currently investigating a crime scene after a toddler was shot. The incident took place during the afternoon of Aug. 3 on Peter Street which is blocks away from the Atlanta University Center, home to Morehouse, Spelman, Clark Atlanta University, and Morris Brown.

Police say the crime took place after a father left a barbershop with his 2-year-old son.

“The father and son drove southbound on Peter Street and we have determined that there was a car following them,” police said during a press conference. “When they came to the intersection, the car pulled along side the passenger side and began to open fire, striking the 2-year-old boy who was in the backseat.”

The father, who was not shot, drove down to a nearby fire station and the child was transported to a local hospital. The child is currently alert, but in critical condition.

Police are currently looking for a blue Kia Optima.

Georgia’s lax gun laws will be a hot-button issue in the upcoming election. In April 2022, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law allowing residents to carry handguns in public without a license or background check.