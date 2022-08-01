Stacey Abrams Criticizes Gov. Brian Kemp After Music Midtown Canceled Over Gun Laws

Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took aim at her opponent Brian Kemp hours after Music Midtown organizers announced the cancelation of the annual festival.

The festival, which was set to take place in Piedmont Park on Sept. 7, was reportedly canceled due to Georgia’s lax gun laws.

Passed by Georgia’s Republican-majority legislature, the Safe Carry Protection Act allows people to carry guns in bars, schools, churches, and on publicly owned land like Piedmont Park. However, some musicians have a clause in their contracts where attendees are not allowed to carry guns.

In April 2022, Kemp signed a law allowing residents to carry handguns in public without a license or background check.

In a statement posted on social media, Abrams wrote that Georgia would lose $50 million following the cancellation of Music Midtown.

“The cancellation of Music Midtown will cost Georgia’s economy $50 million,” Abrams wrote. “It’s shameful, but not surprising, that the governor cares more about protecting dangerous people carrying guns in public than saving jobs and keeping business in Georgia.”

Abrams continued, “Brian Kemp’s dangerous and extreme gun agenda endangers the lives of Georgians, and the cancellation of Music Midtown is proof that his reckless policies endanger Georgia’s economy as well…Rather than respond to increased gun violence by strengthening safety, he doubled-down on weakening gun laws.”

The cancellation of Music Midtown will be a heavily debated topic as the 2022 gubernatorial race heats up. At press time, Kemp has yet to respond.