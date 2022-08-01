NFL Slaps Deshaun Watson with 6 Game Supension

The NFL has imposed a six-game suspension without pay against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after multiple accusations of sexual misconduct from at least 26 women who allege that Watson made unwanted sexual advances primarily during massage sessions with the notorious player.

Following an investigation led by NFL disciplinary officer Sue. L. Robinson, the league determined that there is merit to the charges and civil suits leveled against the star quarterback and in 15-page report determined that there was sufficient evidence of misconduct to warrant a temporary suspension, although the league was reportedly seeking a one-year suspension.

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct in civil lawsuits that were filed by 25 women. In June, Watson settled 20 of the cases and settled three more on Aug. 1.

As a part of his suspension, Watson must also receive all his massages from the Browns team therapists.

Watson and the National Football League’s Players’ Association have three days to appeal Robinson’s decision, but the NFLPA said on July 30 that they don’t plan on doing so.

“Every player, owner, business partner and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate and will not be tarnished based on the whims of the League office,” the NFLPA said in a statement on Twitter. “This is why, regardless of [Robinson’s] decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same.”

Watson is eligible to return on Oct. 23, 2022, against the Baltimore Ravens.