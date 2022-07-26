Jussie Smollett, Mona Scott-Young, Claire Sulmers Honored At 2022 VCF Black Tie Gala In Atlanta

The Vision Community Foundation held its annual Black Tie Gala at The Whitley Luxury Collection Hotel Buckhead on July 22. The gala, themed, “Avant Garde Couture” was co-hosted by Bishop O.C. Allen lll, Jack Mizrahi, Bevy Smith and Rashad Burgess.

The night of celebration included VIP attendance by: Marlo Hampton, LaTocha Scott, Melissa Scott, Bishop Carlton Pearson, Brian Jordan, Jr., and Damez; Vocal powerhouses Keke Wyatt and Avery Wilson performed for attendees. The annual gala honors an elite group of individuals and organizations that have made outstanding achievements in the arts, media, ministry, community service, and government arenas throughout their lifetime.

Honorees included award-winning author and writer George M. Johnson, editor-in-chief and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, Claire Sulmers; vice president of BMI, Catherine Brewton; media guru Darnell Moore, founder of The Quintessential Gentleman, Eric K. Thomas; Dr. Carl Highshaw, media mogul Mona Scott-Young, and triple-threat entertainer Jussie Smollett.

A complete list of honorees is below:

George M. Johnson , Award Winning Black Non-Binary Writer – 2022 Architect of Literary Artistry Excellence Award

Darnell Moore , Vice President of Inclusion Strategy at NETFLIX – 2022 Elder Statesmen of Black Queer Liberation & Representation Excellence Award

Claire Sulmers , Founder and Editor In Chic for Fashion Bomb Daily – 2022 Architect of Fashion and Influential Serial Entrepreneur Millennial Excellence Award

Dr. Carl Highshaw , Founder and CEO of AMAAD Institute – 2022 The Global Visionary Ambassador of Excellence Award

Eric K. Thomas , Founder of Quintessential Gentleman Magazine – 2022 Architect of Millennial Communication & Ingenuity Excellence Award

Catherine Brewton , Vice President of Creative for BMI – 2022 Global Fashion Ambassador of Business Excellence Award

Jussie Smollett, Director/Actor/Singer – 2022 Global Producer & Film Executive of the Year Excellence Award

Mona Scott-Young – Founder Monami Productions, Creator "Love & Hip Hop" – 2022 Humanitarian Award

Minister Ashton Reynolds, President of Equal, LGBTQ+ – 2022 LGBTQ+ Ambassador of Equality & Justice Excellence Award

Vision Community Foundation is a 501(C)(3) created to impact and transform the LGBTQI++ community by educating, creating awareness, and implementing STI/STD prevention methods using all forms of millennial media and marketing tools. The mission of the foundation is to empower people mentally, emotionally, educationally, socially, and economically. The Vision Community Foundation’s Black-Tie Gala is part of the national Holy Convocation & iElevate Conference.