Minneapolis Cop Sentenced to 2.5 Years for Violating George Floyd’s Rights

Thomas Lane, one of the former Minneapolis police officers convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison, per CBS Minnesota.

In February, Lane was convicted of depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights by failing to provide medical care during the fatal 2020 arrest.

Federal prosecutors requested Lane receive a maximum 6.5-year sentence arguing that the rookie cop knew he had a duty to intervene, while the defense argued for 27 months in prison.

“More training would not have made the difference,” prosecutors said. “He just failed to act.”

As Judge Paul Magnuson handed down a 30-month sentence on Thursday (July 21), he said the former cop played a “minimal role” in the incident.

Magnuson additionally noted that Lane has “outstanding character” and cited that he had received 145 letters in support of Lane.

“It’s not unusual to receive letters. But I have never received so many letters,” Magnuson said.

Body camera footage caught Lane holding Floyd’s legs as Derek Chauvin knelt on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for over nine minutes in May 2020.

Lane has now been mandated to pay restitution while in prison. After he serves his sentence, the ex-police officer will be on supervised release for two years.

According to CBS Minnesota, Lane will not be able to own weapons or contact the Floyd family.

The former Minneapolis cop has also pleaded guilty to the state’s charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. The state’s sentence is expected to be handed down on Sept. 21.

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the two other former officers found guilty of violating Floyd’s rights, are still awaiting their state trial set for January 2023.

