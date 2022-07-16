Beyoncé Drops Her First Video & Full Music Catalog On TikTok

Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncé has officially made her TikTok debut.

On Thursday (July 14), the Grammy award-winning artist posted her first TikTok, which includes numerous fans and celebrities “wiggling” to her summer single “Break My Soul.” Of note, Cardi B, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Shangela, and husband and wife dance duo Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker made brief appearances in the compilation-style video.

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy!” Beyoncé captioned her debut TikTok. “Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B.”

Beyoncé initially joined the app in December, but her first post drove the masses to follow her now-active account. As of Thursday, the singer garnered over 3.3 million followers and 600,000 views for her first video.

Queen Bey also treated TikTokkers with access to her entire music catalog. Creators on the app can now use any of her iconic hits, including “Break My Soul,” as backing audio for their posts.

By joining TikTok, Beyoncé continues to grow her social media empire. She has earned 268 million Instagram followers, 56 million on Facebook, almost 25 million YouTube subscribers, and 15.5 million followers on Twitter.

Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance is set to drop on July 29.