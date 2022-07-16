Digital Daily

Beyoncé Drops Her First Video & Full Music Catalog On TikTok

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncé has officially made her TikTok debut.

On Thursday (July 14), the Grammy award-winning artist posted her first TikTok, which includes numerous fans and celebrities “wiggling” to her summer single “Break My Soul.” Of note, Cardi B, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Shangela, and husband and wife dance duo Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker made brief appearances in the compilation-style video.

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy!” Beyoncé captioned her debut TikTok. “Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B.”

Beyoncé initially joined the app in December, but her first post drove the masses to follow her now-active account. As of Thursday, the singer garnered over 3.3 million followers and 600,000 views for her first video.

@beyonceSeeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B —#RENAISSANCE #BREAKMYSOUL♬ BREAK MY SOUL – Beyoncé

Queen Bey also treated TikTokkers with access to her entire music catalog. Creators on the app can now use any of her iconic hits, including “Break My Soul,” as backing audio for their posts.

By joining TikTok, Beyoncé continues to grow her social media empire. She has earned 268 million Instagram followers, 56 million on Facebook, almost 25 million YouTube subscribers, and 15.5 million followers on Twitter.

Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance is set to drop on July 29.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web