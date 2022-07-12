Prime Theory Company & Special Needs Siblings Announce Grand Opening

The Prime Theory Company & Special Needs Siblings, Inc. Announces the Grand Opening of Prime Theory Wellness

This month, The Prime Theory Company & Special Needs Siblings, Inc. announced the Grand Opening of Prime Theory Wellness at 2312 Benjamin E. Mays Drive. Doors will open Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 4 pm with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community engagement.

The Prime Theory Wellness & Special Needs Siblings center provides innovative ways for residents of Southwest Atlanta and beyond to achieve overall wellness! Prime Theory Wellness will also serve as the headquarters for Special Needs Siblings, Inc., an organization dedicated to shedding light on the complexities in the sibling relationship of disabled individuals.

“We want our community to have access to total wellness and make sure they realize that it is truly attainable and available. Our communities have suffered far too long with trauma, stress and unwarranted shame. Wellness is so much more than physical fitness and Prime Theory Wellness & Special Needs Siblings have partnered to provide the solutions.,” said Thomas “Trey” Dortch, III, Owner of The Prime Theory Company & Jeniece Stewart, Founder of Special Needs Siblings, Inc..

Prime Theory Wellness will offer services such as yoga, personal training, and group exercise. Special Needs Siblings will offer SibShops, sibling engagement and resources. Both organizations will offer an array of events and programs centered around wellness from panels to curated travel.

The mission of The Prime Theory Company is to help our client discover their motivation for and gain access to optimal health and wellness. The mission of Special Needs Siblings is to educate, empower, and encourage the siblings of disabled individuals by providing resources and support for the Special Needs Siblings’ family.