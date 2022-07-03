Georgia Political Leaders Push for Pro-Choice Protection

After the overturning of Roe v. Wade a week ago by SCOTUS, House and Senate Minority Leaders James Beverly and Gloria Butler wrote an open letter to President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, urging them to quickly pass H.R. 3755, the Women’s Health Protection Act. H.R. 3755 would help protect Georgians’ access to safe and legal abortions, which will be severely constrained if the 11th Circuit Court removes its stay of the six-week abortion ban.

House Minority Leader James Beverly said: “Our extremist abortion restrictions are a result of the failure by our courts to protect democratic institutions and majority rule. This type of extreme legislation carries implications for contraceptive use and fertility treatments, creates legal liabilities, and could pose an immediate threat to the health and lives of persons capable of childbirth, regardless of pregnancy status. Signing H.R. 3755 immediately is critical to Georgians as their lives depend on it.”

Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler said: “Georgians face insurmountable challenges impacting their choices for family planning. With Georgia being one of the few states to expand Medicare and suffering from being one of the states with the highest maternal mortality rates, it is clear that safe reproductive rights are a life and death issue here in the state. Hence, the urgent call for President Biden to quickly act.”

A copy of the letter was also sent to Senator Jon Ossoff, Senator Raphael Warnock, Representative Sanford Bishop, District 2, Representative Hank Johnson, District 4, Representative Nikema Williams, District 5, Representative Lucy McBath, District 6, Representative Carolyn Bourdeaux, District 7, and Representative David Scott, District 13.