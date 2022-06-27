Kandi Talks Making History with All-Black Production Team on Broadway

Kandi recently sat down with Mashonda Tifrere at the House of BET during the BET Awards weekend. The Atlanta native and co-star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” shared her thoughts on business, beauty, giving back to the community, and making history on Broadway.

When discussing her role as produce of the Broadway hit, “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” Kandi spoke about making history. It’s the first time that a Broadway show features a cast of all Black men, a Black writer, a Black director, and a Black lead producing team.

“I was very very proud of that,” Kandi shared. “For one, that was the first time ever in the history of Broadway that there was an all Black male starring cast, with an all Black production team. That never happens. And to be coming back after the pandemic caused Broadway to shut down was also historic. and Broadway. The ticket sales were really coming in from other states. So people were were flying in to New York to see this show. So I’m very proud of what we accomplished.”

View more in the clip below: