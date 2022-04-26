Michael Eric Dyson Addresses 100 Black Men and Rites of Passage Academy

Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, one of America’s premier public intellectuals and author of over 20 books, including seven New York Times bestsellers (Reflecting Black: African American Cultural Criticism; The Black Presidency: Barack Obama and the Politics of Race in America; Entertaining Race: Performing Blackness in America) will deliver the Keynote Address at the annual Celebration of Excellence Scholarship Awards Dinner hosted by 100 Black Men of South Metro Atlanta, Saturday May 7, 2022. Dyson who earned a PhD in Religion from Princeton University, is one of the nation’s most renowned professors, gifted writers, inspiring preachers, knowledgeable lecturers, and prominent media personalities. He is presently University Professor of African American and Diaspora Studies at the College of Arts & Science, and Distinguished University Professor of Ethics and Society at Vanderbilt University. News Anchor, Aisha Howard (11 Alive); and Media Executive and Author, Michelle Taylor are the Emcees for the Gala. The Gala will be held at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention, 2450 Galleria Parkway in Atlanta, with a pre-reception at 5:30 p.m. and the Gala at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $100.00.

The Celebration of Excellence Scholarship Gala is held to raise scholarship funds for the award-winning Rites of Passage Academy Program. The Rites of Passage program targets male students in grades 8-12 and exposes them to life skills, leadership development, college/career preparedness, financial literacy and more. “We seek to serve as a beacon of leadership by utilizing diverse talents to create environments where our children are motivated to achieve, and to empower our people to become self-sufficient shareholders in the economic and social fabric of the communities we serve,” said Rafiq Ahmad, President and Chief Executive Officer of The 100 Black Men of South Metro Atlanta when discussing the Vision for the 100 Black Men chapter. The chapter is also committed to intellectual development of youth and the economic empowerment of the African American community based on the following precepts: respect for family, spirituality, justice, and integrity. Family, friends, and supporters, as well as local and national dignitaries are invited to participate in this event which will include a Raffle drawing with a top prize of $500 cash: a silent auction, featuring jewelry (earrings, bracelets, necklaces, rings, vacation giveaway, Art, and Collectibles and much more.

A principal element of the evening is the safety and wellbeing of guests attending; therefore, attendees must show proof of COVID vaccination, or provide negative results of COVID test taken within 48 to 72 hours of the event. All attendees must wear a mask. For additional information and to purchase tickets for The Celebration of Excellence Gala, please visit: www.100southmetro.org.

About 100 Black Men of Metro Atlanta

The 100 Black Men of South Metro Atlanta, Inc. is a 502(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves to improve the quality of life within our communities and enhance education and economic opportunities for all African Americans.