Girls of Excellence Hosts Diamond Gala at Gateway Convention Center

Girls of Excellence Inc. is hosting the 2022 Girls of Excellence Diamond Recognition Gala, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 7 pm at the Atlanta Airport Gateway Marriott 2020 Convention Center Concourse College Park, GA 30337.

Girls of Excellence Diamond Recognition Gala is the annual fundraiser and formal debutante-style event that encourages our girls to strive for their excellence. The gala will highlight our high school seniors’ accomplishments throughout the school year and provide scholarships to college-bound graduates. Every aspect of the event will highlight GOE Girls, their talents, skills, and abilities. You will see them in action throughout the evening. This magical event is an exciting opportunity for our girls to shine bright like a diamond!

Women of Excellence Honorees are celebrated for their commitment to girls, the community and their support of the impact of mentoring. These ladies truly embrace all that we do to support girls and we look forward to highlighting them and their achievements at this momentous occasion.

The 2022 Girls of Excellence Recognition Gala is hosted by Mistress of Ceremony: Karma Bridges, Spelman College student, Actress and Documentary Filmmaker and Keynote Speaker: Temple Lester, science advocate and entrepreneur.

Girls of Excellence Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that provides supportive services to girls ages 8-18 in grades 3-12 in metro Atlanta. Our goal is to inspire girls to be their best. Girls of Excellence Inc. provides the tools, advice, guidance, and support as they seek to discover their courage to be confident, smart, ambitious, and excellent in any path they choose. www.girlsofexcellenceinc.org

For tickets go to: https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTQ1MTYy.