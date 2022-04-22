Rev. Al Sharpton Delivers Eulogy for Grand Rapids Police Shooting Victim – livestream

THIS MORNING: REV. AL SHARPTON DELIVERS EULOGY FOR PATRICK LYOYA, THE UNARMED BLACK MAN FATALLY SHOT BY A GRAND RAPIDS POLICE OFFICER, AS ATTORNEY BENJAMIN CRUMP DELIVERS CALL TO ACTION

This morning, Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Patrick Lyoya, at the request of his family. The 26-year-old unarmed Black man was fatally shot in the back of the head by a police officer during a traffic stop earlier this month. Benjamin Crump, America’s Trial Lawyer for Justice, is representing his family and will deliver a call to action

When:

Friday, April 22nd

11 a.m.

Where:

Renaissance Church of God in Christ

1001 33rd Street SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49508

A live stream will be available here: https://www.woodtv.com/wood-tv8-live-desk/

Rev. Sharpton will speak live via his Instagram account at 11 a.m.: @Real_Sharpton

The funeral will be open press, with TV pooling available at the below satellite coordinates: Galaxy 17 transponder 22 KU band Slot 4. Uplink: 14434.75 Horizontal; downlink: 12134.75 Vertical. Symbol Rate: 2.800, Data Rate 6.7824. The official broadcast window tomorrow will be from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mult-box access available upon request and first come basis. For any inquiries about the pool please contact Stanton.Tang@woodtv.com