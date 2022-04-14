Mayor Dickens First 100 Days: “We’re Just Getting Started’

‘We’re Just Getting Started.’ Mayor Dickens Finishes First 100 Days of Moving Atlanta Forward with Significant Achievements on Public Safety, Housing and Equity

Moving Atlanta Forward. That is what Mayor Andre Dickens promised to do when he was sworn into office, and 100 days later he has delivered with a range of achievements that build on his vision of one city with one bright future.

Mayor Dickens joined the recently reconstituted Pothole Posse to fill potholes in the Ormewood Park neighborhood on Monday in advance of marking his first 100 days in office.

“When I came into office, I put the City of Atlanta into overdrive to deliver for our residents,” said Mayor Dickens. “Thanks to the incredibly hard work of our City employees and our partners throughout Atlanta, we have delivered meaningful investments that will be paying dividends for years to come. And we have made sure that Atlanta has stayed whole. We’re just getting started, and I have so much energy and excitement for what’s in store for our city.”

This is a partial list of some of the Mayor’s key first 100 day accomplishments:

Stopped the Buckhead de-annexation in 2022 by partnering with the community to address concerns head-on and building ties with state leaders.

Announced plan to create or preserve 20,000 units of affordable housing, overseen by the Affordable Housing Strike Force—a one-stop shop to oversee all our affordable housing needs.

Launched Operation Clean Sweep to ensure Atlanta is clean and green from the Northside to the Southside and everywhere in between.

Created the City’s first Greenspace Advisory Council also known as the “Green Cabinet” which convenes 13 partner organizations that will advise the administration on issues related to equitable investments in greenspace across the city.

Announced the historic slate of grant awards totaling $2.3M from Park Pride to fund capital improvements in local parks across the city with nearly 60% benefitting low-income communities.

Unveiled the new Atlanta Police Precinct in Buckhead Village to increase APD’s presence in the heart of Zone 2.

Relaunched Invest Atlanta’s $10M Resurgence Grant Fund to provide financial assistance to small businesses and nonprofit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hosted the City’s first-ever Peace Week, during which the City partnered with faith-based organizations, community-based organizations, and Atlanta Public Schools on a number of initiatives and programs to promote peace.

Announced the grand opening of the Unity Place Recruit Housing which will provide housing for 30 recruits while they complete their training. This is the first housing complex of its kind in the nation.

Acquired land to develop the City’s first-ever park that will provide direct access to the Chattahoochee River.

Launched the full-time Repeat Offenders Unit in partnership with the Fulton County, Atlanta Police Foundation and federal partners to address habitual offenders.

Announced the Nightlife Division within the Mayor’s Office to address establishments that have a history of high crime.

Reconstituted the Pothole Posse to rapidly respond to residents’ 311 reports.

Announced the city’s first-ever investment in early childhood education, committing $5M toward a $20M goal.

For more information about the City of Atlanta, please visit www.atlantaga.gov or watch City Channel 26. Follow the City of Atlanta on Facebook and Twitter @CityofAtlanta.