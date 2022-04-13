U.S. Congressman Hank Johnson Presents United Way of Greater Atlanta For Financial Literacy Tax Prep

U.S. Congressman Hank Johnson (D-4th Congressional District) presented a proclamation to United Way of Greater Atlanta President and CEO, Milton J. Little, Jr., Saturday in recognition of National Financial Literacy Month during a Tax Advocacy Day Program hosted by the United Way VITA Program at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, GA.

“United Way has been working hard to help all of those folks who have been devastated by the social, economic, educational impacts of the pandemic, and those impacts have been incredibly significant.now as we wrestle with inflation and higher food prices and higher gas prices the challenges that many of those folks have gotten even worse,” said Little. “We want to bring attention to financial literacy, that goal of making sure people can get into a good job, get a good salary and also have all of the skills necessary to manage their money effectively, so that they can do something in the area of saving and investment – the keys to financial self-sufficiency for people all across Greater Atlanta”.

In partnership with New Birth, Congressman Johnson, the IRS Taxpayer Advocates Office and the State Coalition of the National Council of Negro Women, United Way and VITA tax preparers were on hand to assist members of the public in completion of their tax forms for free to beat the April 18 tax deadline.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) – FREE Tax preparation by IRS trained and certified volunteers is available through the April 18th tax deadline. This program provides Greater Atlanta’s working individuals and families free tax prep to low-to-moderate income ($58,000 and under). In person at a VITA Site: Go to the United Way of Greater Atlanta web site to find a VITA site that best meets your needs, Take Advantage of Free Tax Prep Today! – United Way of Greater Atlanta (unitedwayatlanta.org) or use our 211 texting service to find a VITA site. Text 211OD to 898211 and choose #3 For Tax Help.

The community can also do taxes for themselves virtually for FREE through My Free Taxes. If needed, tax help is available from an IRS-certified Volunteer, this service is available to those with an income of $73,000 a year or less. Visit www.MyFreeTaxes.com to get started! View the My Free Taxes video for more information: https://youtu.be/9flnHPPdnxg

For more information visit the United Way of Greater Atlanta web site at www.unitedwayatlanta.org