Entertainment

Twitter Reacts To Donald Glover’s Self-Interview

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Twitter is responding after rapper-actor Donald Glover asked himself some questions for Interview Magazine.

The self-interview was published Thursday (April 7) and explored the topics of his music, his role models, and his potential fear of Black women. The feature left some Twitter users puzzled and asking more questions, specifically, “Why?”

The Atlanta creator actually asked himself this question for the magazine: “Why’d you want to do this?” Glover, whose rap name is Childish Gambino, asked himself.

“I guess I don’t love interviews and I asked myself, ‘Why don’t you like interviews?’ And I think part of it is that the questions are usually the same,” he answered. “This way I can get questions I don’t usually get asked.”

Apparently, one of the questions Glover doesn’t get asked is, “Are you afraid of Black women?” To which he responded:

“Why are you asking me that?” he asked himself.

“I feel like your relationship to them has played a big part in your narrative,” he followed-up. Then, without actually answering his own question, the “3005” lyricist said, “I feel like you’re using Black women to question my Blackness.”

Online, people wondered why the Guava Island star brought up Black women in the interview in the first place.

“Why bring us up if he’s not even going to answer the question? Lmao,” one Twitter user critiqued.

As if predicting what would happen after the interview’s release, Glover tweeted last week, “i see yall talkin on me. and i said it already: @ me. if its a true critique, i need dat receipt. be brave wicha blue check. looking forward to yall being mad @ me next week.”

One Twitter user proposed Donald give another interview –– this time with a Black woman.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web