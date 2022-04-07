Keke Palmer Stars in ‘ALICE’ [Watch Trailer]

ALICE STARRING KEKE PALMER AVAILABLE ON VIDEO-ON-DEMAND NOW

CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED FILM STARS COMMON & JONNY LEE MILLER

Alice (Keke Palmer) yearns for freedom as an enslaved person on a rural Georgia plantation under its brutal and disturbed owner Paul (Jonny Lee Miller). After a violent clash with Paul, she flees through the neighboring woods and stumbles onto the unfamiliar sight of a highway, soon discovering the year is actually 1973. Rescued on the roadside by a disillusioned political activist named Frank (Common), Alice quickly comprehends the lies that have kept her in bondage and the promise of Black liberation. Inspired by true events, Alice is a modern empowerment story tracing Alice’s journey through the post-Civil Rights Era American South.

Directed by:

Krystin Ver Linden

Writer:

Krystin Ver Linden

Starring:

Keke Palmer

Common

Gaius Charles

Jonny Lee Miller

Produced by:

Peter Lawson, p.g.a

Executive Producers:

Jose Agustin Valdes Luisa Fernanda Espinosa Keke Palmer