Day 1 of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s SCOTUS Confirmation Hearing

On Monday (March 21), Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in for the first day of her confirmation hearings for her nomination to the Supreme Court of the United States.

Jackson sat through opening statements from 22 Republican and Democratic senators on the committee, which will ultimately decide if Jackson will join the Supreme Court. If confirmed, Judge Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court in its 233-year history.

In Jackson’s opening remarks to the panel on the first of four days of confirmation hearings, she thanked God and her family for their support, and spoke of her “duty to be independent.”

“I have been a judge for nearly a decade now, and I take that responsibility and my duty to be independent very seriously,” Jackson said. “I decide cases from a neutral posture. I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath.”

“I hope that you’ve seen that with hard work, determination, and love, it can be done.” – SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson spoke directly to her daughters and her husband of 25 years, Dr. Patrick Jackson, as he wiped tears from his eyes. pic.twitter.com/P6qWmVHpVI — CNN (@CNN) March 21, 2022

President Joe Biden nominated Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer, SCOTUS’ oldest justice.

While Biden did not watch the first day of Jackson’s confirmation hearing, due to scheduling conflicts, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters POTUS “has been requesting regular updates from the team” throughout the day.

He, along with multiple political figures, tweeted about Judge Jackson’s first day of confirmation hearings.

See reactions to day one of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s SCOTUS confirmation hearing below.

They don’t mind a woman President — just not Hillary Clinton. They don’t mind a Black woman Vice President — just not Kamala Harris. They don’t mind a Black woman Supreme Court Justice — just not Ketanji Brown Jackson. See how that works… — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) March 21, 2022

As Judge Jackson begins her Supreme Court confirmation hearings this week, I look forward to the Senate and country seeing how incredibly qualified she is for the job. She’s a brilliant legal mind with the utmost character and integrity. I know she’ll make an exceptional Justice. pic.twitter.com/mbiixSHIRF — President Biden (@POTUS) March 21, 2022

Today, for the first time in the court’s history, the Senate will consider an exceptionally qualified Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. ⁰⁰Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is Black excellence. She is a reminder that Black women belong everywhere decisions are made. pic.twitter.com/81tIKPEQYE — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) March 21, 2022

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is exceptionally qualified to serve as the next Supreme Court Justice. As a former public defender, she will bring invaluable perspective & insight to the court. This is an historic nomination, & I’ll fight hard with my colleagues to get her confirmed. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 21, 2022

So basically Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has done everything in the legal profession except build a courthouse from scratch with her own bare hands – do I have that correct? — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) March 21, 2022

TODAY history will be made!!

We celebrate as

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson takes another historic step towards the Supreme Court during the 1st day of her confirmation hearings.

We see you KBJ! The time is now for the 1st Black woman Supreme Court Justice! #shewillrise 👩🏾‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/eGBreYHqnK — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) March 21, 2022

JUST IN: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has already said “is this guy serious?” to herself more than most people will in a lifetime — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 21, 2022

The #1619Project has now made it into Trump’s impeachment trial and the confirmation hearing of Ketanji Brown Jackson, who may become the first Black woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 21, 2022

Can someone explain to me why anyone would be opposed to Ketanji Brown Jackson being on the Supreme Court, after supporting Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh? — John Collins (@Logically_JC) March 21, 2022

Ketanji Brown Jackson has more judicial experience than Clarence Thomas, John Roberts, Elena Kagan, & Amy Coney Barrett had COMBINED. Anyone who criticizes her for “qualifications” is telling on themselves. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 21, 2022

Weird that Lindsey Graham hasn’t figured out that the reason Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination is less controversial than Brett Kavanaugh’s is because she hasn’t been accused of sexual assault. — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) March 21, 2022

Republicans are spending a lot of time whining about how mean Democrats were to poor Brett Kavanaugh, which suggests to me they don’t have much to go after in Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 21, 2022

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has two uncles and a brother who served for decades as police officers. One uncle served as Miami Chief of Police. She understands law enforcement, and America’s law enforcement organizations have endorsed her. #FloridaProud — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) March 21, 2022

