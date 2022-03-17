Republican Candidate Herschel Walker Questions Theory of Evolution

Photo: Getty Images

Former football star Herschel Walker questioned evolution during a recent event in Georgia, according to The Washington Post.

The 60-year-old Republican Senate candidate made multiple head-scratching remarks regarding science and biology while at a church in Sugar Hill, Georgia on Sunday (March 13).

“At one time, science said man came from apes. Did it not?” Walker asked Chuck Allen, the lead pastor of Sugar Hill Church.

“Every time I read or hear that, I think to myself, ‘You just didn’t read the same Bible I did,'” Allen replied.

“Well, this is what’s interesting, though,” Walker continued. “If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it.”

To dispel Walker’s remarks, humans and other primates, like apes, share a common ancestor that lived millions of years ago, according to the Smithsonian. But, Homo sapiens (humans) did not evolve from apes or any other primate — their evolutionary tracks diverged from the ancestor, reporters noted.

Walker also took on assistive reproductive technology like in vitro fertilization during the event:

“The conception of a baby. Let me tell you, science can’t do that. They’re still trying to do it, but they can’t, because there has to be a God.”

When the Black Republican was confronted about his remarks, his spokeswoman, Mallory Blount, said this:

“The country is unraveling thanks to Raphael Warnock and Joe Biden and the media wants to talk about Herschel in church on a Sunday morning. No wonder we’ve got problems.”

A College Football Hall of Famer and former professional NFL player, Walker has seen soaring popularity leading up GOP nomination, including an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. If he secures his party’s nomination, he could face off against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) in the fall election.

He’s also been flanked by several accusations of domestic violence by his former partners, including divorce filings that claim he threatened to kill his ex-wife Cindy Grossman. Critics have also scrutinized Walker’s business records and residency within Georgia.