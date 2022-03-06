Atlanta-Area High School Students March in Disney Dreamers Parade

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and executive producer Kelly Rowland rides along with several Disney Dreamers during a celebratory parade at Magic Kingdom during the landmark 15th year of Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Disney Dreamers Academy, taking place March 3-6, 2022 is a mentorship event hosted annually by Walt Disney World Resort that fosters the dreams of Black students and teens from underrepresented communities. (Photo: Todd Anderson, photographer)

Eight Atlanta-Area High School Students Participate in Special Cavalcade at Magic Kingdom During Opening Day of Disney Dreamers Academy Mentoring Program at Walt Disney World Resort

Eight Atlanta-area high school students are among the 100 teens who participated in the special opening cavalcade at Magic Kingdom for the first day of the 15th year of Disney Dreamers Academy – a four-day immersive and transformational mentoring program. The students were joined in the cavalcade by four-time Grammy Award-winner Kelly Rowland and iconic Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse dressed in his drum major outfit leading group.

The 100 students were selected from thousands of applicants nationwide for this once-in-a-lifetime mentoring program designed to assist young people in identifying and pursuing their dreams. The students, along with a parent or guardian, received all-expense-paid trips to Walt Disney World to participate in the program, which features career-oriented workshops, leadership seminars and presentations by celebrity guests. The educational mentorship program created and hosted by Walt Disney World Resort is designed to broaden career awareness and create opportunities for Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.

This year’s celebrity guest lineup includes:

• Singer, Songwriter, Actress, and Executive Producer Kelly Rowland

• Gospel artist Kierra Sheard

• R&B recording artist Mali Music

• Actress Faithe Herman of the NBC drama series “This Is Us”

• Actress Demi Singleton, who played tennis star Serena Williams in the Oscar-nominated film “King Richard” and starred in Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway, among others.

PHOTO AND VIDEO:

Video and photos from today’s parade and photo/video assets of other Disney Dreamers Academy events will be available throughout the weekend at

https://tinyurl.com/DDA2022Media (Box.com) or

https://disneyparks.exavault.com

Username: DDA22

Password: dreamers2022

Content will be uploaded according to the following schedule:

Day/Time Photo/Video Content

Thursday, March 3 – 8:00pm • AVAILABLE NOW – Students in Magic Kingdom (photo/video)

• AVAILABLE NOW – Group photos of students in Magic Kingdom from Atlanta; Charlotte; Chicago; Dallas; Florida; Houston; Dallas; New Jersey; New York City; Washington, D.C. (photo)

• AVIALABLE NOW – Student (soundbites)

• Walt Disney World executive (soundbites)

• Kelly Rowland (photo/soundbites)

Friday, March 4 – Morning • Welcome ceremony featuring Mickey Mouse (photo/video)

Friday, March 4 – Evening • Students participating in career workshops (photo/video)

Saturday, March 5 – Evening • Students participating in dress-for-success session (photo/video)

• Celebrity panel featuring: gospel star Kiera Sheard, “King Richard” actress Demi Singleton, “This is Us” actress Faithe Herman and more (photo/video/soundbites)

Sunday, March 6 – Afternoon • Commencement ceremony featuring Kelly Rowland and Mickey Mouse (photo/video)

• Students (soundbites)

• Class of 2022 photo w/ all 100 students (photo/video)

STUDENTS: The 100 students attending this weekend’s event are, in alphabetical order by state:

First Name Last Name City State

Nolan Hatcher Birmingham AL

Ava Cocke Fairhope AL

Mackenzie Hill Hazel Green AL

Jaynie Turner Helena AL

Tylor Anderson Mobile AL

Prisha Shroff Chandler AZ

Annalise Jones Mesa AZ

Alex Zhang Cupertino CA

Jamila Abdelkarim Fullerton CA

Katherine Lawler Livermore CA

Roi Clinton Manhattan Beach CA

Kevin Gonzalez Ramirez San Diego CA

Kayli Joy Cooper Studio City CA

Sophia Mitsuoka Centennial CO

Caleb Hatch Colorado Springs CO

McKenzie Williams Boca Raton FL

Christianna Alexander Jacksonville FL

Zachary Andrews Jacksonville FL

Khushi Talluru Lakewood Ranch FL

Isabella Puglisi Miami Shores FL

Roxie Richbourg Orlando FL

Javier Lageyre Weston FL

Ramon Abreu Windermere FL

Azriel Melvin Atlanta GA

Jordyn Spencer Atlanta GA

Nathanael Occilien-Similien Covington GA

MiCai Haywood Fairburn GA

Cedaisia Talton Fort Valley GA

Amia Georges Marietta GA

Ryann Richards Powder Springs GA

Ilarose Robinson Riverdale GA

Abigail Smith Statesboro GA

Kayla Nelson Frankfort IL

Reagan Sturgis Cambridge Cty IN

Alison Yee Leawood KS

Hrilina Rakhs Gretna LA

Elizabeth Garder Mandeville LA

Rose Warfield Grafton MA

Lance Carr Clarksburg MD

Kemery Oparah Clinton MD

Danielle Nelson Columbia MD

Kaiya Jones Ellicott City MD

Whitley Shields Fort Washington MD

CiaRa Sejour Ft Washington MD

Caleb Oh Gambrills MD

Amber Johnson Oxon Hill MD

Olivia Jones Silver Spring MD

Miyana Holden Bloomfield Hills MI

Alexis Cornett Highland MI

Sean Shelbrock Montrose MI

Maxwell Parney Rochester MN

Michael Wren Florissant MO

Bryce Allen Charlotte NC

Journi Kirby Concord NC

Joshua Hanflink Greensboro NC

Britney Nyabaro Wake Forest NC

Maya Roseboro Wilmington NC

Justin Fountain Winston Salem NC

Diya Nair Avenel NJ

Denia Smith Belle Mead NJ

Darius Brown Newark NJ

Kendall Henderson Robbinsville NJ

Alexis Halm South Orange NJ

Abibat Akinyele Yusifu Bronx NY

Elsa Woodarek Ellicottville NY

Malaya Talavera Hicksville NY

Michael Taggart Jamaica NY

Justin Alvarez New York NY

Darcie Wu New York NY

Aaliyah Summons Port Jervis NY

Cyruss Bell Rochester NY

Naeema Baksh Rosedale NY

Sanaalee Troupe Uniondale NY

Annabel Long Bexley OH

Isabella Green Cleveland OH

Nolan Pastore Hartville OH

Meghana Boda Lewis Center OH

Skylar Blumenauer Massillon OH

Emma Jeffrey Yukon OK

Kyler Wang Portland OR

Bethany Washington Hanover PA

Zachary Sullivan Pittsburgh PA

Arianna Gaiter Pittsburgh PA

Victoria Ren Sewickley PA

Tyra Jefferson Columbia SC

Cadence Brown Williston SC

Samuel Draper Converse TX

Mason Thenor Cypress TX

Andre Scott Humble TX

Baani Sandhu Irving TX

Destiny Weeden Killeen TX

Maya Burns McKinney TX

Elizabeth Mielke Prosper TX

Marcus Drake Rockwall TX

Theodore Hervey San Antonio TX

Myles Bracey-Hairston Lorton VA

Audrey Zorrilla Midlothian VA

Kortney Bostic Shenandoah VA

Samantha Haywood Vienna VA

SImmi Sen Vancouver WA