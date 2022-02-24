Clothes Story Exhibit Celebrates Black Women at Southwest Arts Center

The City of South Fulton, Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs invites you to the Clothes Story Exhibit, opened on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Clothes Story is a family-friendly exhibition experience that acknowledges and celebrates Black women through their impactful stories and the clothing they wore. The “Clothes Stories” featured showcase Black women, their bravery and courage, resiliency, and strength as trailblazers and leaders and the influence and impact they had within their homes and our communities…early Black Girl Magic. Highlighting clothing between the years of 1890-1963, the narrative incorporates historic and cultural events and fashion trends that reflect Black women’s styles and values.

Within segments including Auburn Strut, Day in the Life, and Dressed Up, the exhibit features stories of internationally recognized women and local treasures such as Dr. Eliza Grier, the first black doctor to be licensed in the state of Georgia. Her impactful experience and activism paired with her statuesque blouse and cameo pin convey just a portion of the honor she is due. With stories of other local treasures such as Adrienne Herndon and Dorothy Bolden Thompson highlighted among apparel such as the replica of the Black Victorian dress from 1865, the detail is especially fascinating. As we recognize these women, we are reaffirming their love, labor, fashion sense, and lasting impacts.

Produced and directed by Kenneth Green, this educational and inspirational experience has been curated from the perspective of a fashion enthusiast, not a historian or designer. It is his hope that the exhibit experience sparks great dialogue amongst family and friends around clothing, values, and women’s contributions to our culture. All clothing pieces exhibited are fabrications from archived pictures and cultural repositories throughout Georgia and representative of the given historical periods. Kenneth is available and photography is allowed throughout the exhibit.

The Clothes Story Exhibit will be open and free to the public Thursdays through Saturdays, through March 5. Guests can indicate their plans to attend by registering at Eventbrite.com (Search Clothes Story). Private groups can be accommodated during additional hours by reservation. Generous patrons will have the opportunity to support the continuation of this exhibit via the website: clothesstoryexhibit.com.